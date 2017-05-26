Facebook has made 2 big hires as it ramps up its fight against Google and TV

Facebook is beefing up its sales leadership team as it continues to battle for marketers’ ad budgets against Google and the TV industry.

The social networking giant has tapped digital veteran Nada Stirratt as its new vice president of global marketing solutions for the US and Canada. In addition, Ty Ahmad-Taylor has been named vice president of product marketing.

Both execs are former CEOs. Stirratt recent ran the mobile ad company Verve, where she oversaw several acquisitions and revenue growth. Prior to that role Stirratt logged top sales stints at Viacom, Acxiom and MySpace. She’ll report to Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s vice president of global marketing solutions.

Ahmad-Taylor previously served as CEO and president of the media and consumer electronics firm THX. Like Stirratt, Ahmad-Taylor has previously worked at Viacom, as well as Samsung and FanFeedr. He’ll report to David Fischer, Facebook’s vice president of global business and marketing partnerships.

Facebook and Google have been eating up nearly every dollar that goes into digital advertising, Yet both have endured very public stumbles of late. Facebook has had a series of ad measurement mistakes while Google has had to apologise to marketers when their ads have shown up next to dicey videos on YouTube.

Both companies have their sights set on pushing beyond digital media, and siphoning off more of marketers’ TV budgets. So more big names from the ad sales community should surely help the cause.

