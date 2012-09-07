'Facebook's Secret Weapon' Is Coming To IGNITION

Dubbed “Facebook’s secret weapon” and a “woman to watch” by the press, Facebook’s VP of global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson has had a high profile since joining the social giant last spring.



The ad sales boss is reportedly instrumental in helping major advertisers see the virtues of working with Facebook, including bringing GM back into the fold after a much-publicized pullout shortly before the tech-media company’s IPO.

We’re excited to announce that Everson will be speaking at Business Insider’s IGNITION: Future of Digital conference this November 27-28, 2012, in New York. The conference convenes industry leaders to talk about digital business. Everson will share the view from Facebook about the solutions the platform offers to advertisers, and the future of social advertising.

In addition to Everson, confirmed speakers for IGNITION include:

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Jeff Bewkes, CEO & Chairman, Time Warner

Jill Abramson, Executive Editor, New York Times

Linda Boff, Executive Director, Global Digital Marketing, GE

Colin Sutton, US Director Social Media, OMD Word

Brandon Starkoff, EVP & Managing Director, Starcom Worldwide

And executives from Spotify, Tumblr, Google, and more. Check out the full roster here.

For more of an idea of what you can expect this fall, check out the agenda of topics or these posts on mobile payments and publishing. And reserve your spot before the early-bird rate expires next week.

