Facebook first broached the idea of creating its own virtual currency for third-party developers back in December of 2007. The company has slowly rolled the “Credits” product out. First it introduced the currency for buying gifts in its own gift shop last November, then a tweak here an…



Continue reading ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.