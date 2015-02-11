Facebook takes on Craigslist with new selling feature

Facebook For Sale Groups will let people see a seller’s history of sold items.

Facebook announced a new feature on Tuesday that will help people buy and sell things on the site.

Facebook has a feature you may not be aware of called For Sale Groups. It’s a special kind of Facebook group geared around buying and selling certain types of items, like handmade crafts.

Now, when users post an item for sale in those group, a new “Sell” option will let them add pictures, a price, and a pickup location.

The feature could be a boon to small businesses that don’t have a large online presence. It could also provide a nice alternative to Craigslist’s popular sale listings.

It’s unclear if the social network will get into job boards and personals, but adding these kinds of features could keep Facebook’s users engaged on its mobile app, where most of its advertising revenue comes from.

E-commerce also dovetails nicely with Facebook’s plan to get into payments.

Facebook says the “sell” feature will rollout on iOS, Android, and online in the coming months.

