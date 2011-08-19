Facebook suffers second consecutive price drop on SharesPost

SharesPost helped sellers move 100,000 shares of Facebook Class B common stock on August 16, 2011, according to an email from the company. The final clearing price was $33 per share. This is a $1 drop from the previous SharesPost auction in Facebook stock (completed on July 29, 2011) and a $2 drop from the auction before that (completed on July 19, 2011). Of course, Facebook stock isn’t all that liquid, so small price swings are to be expected from time to time.

Volume was down, as well, in the recent auction. Only July 29, 150,000 shares of Facebook stock moved on SharesPost, which was consistent with the July 19 SharesPost auction.

Of course, the implied valuation from even the most recent SharesPost auction still keeps Facebook above the $80 bn mark, far higher than the valuation implied by the recent sale by Interpublic Group of half its stake in the social media giant.



