FACEBOOK STRIKES BACK

Photo: AP

Facebook has bought 750 patents from IBM to fight back against Yahoo’s patent infringement suit.Bloomberg reported the purchase a few minutes ago. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the company has bought patents from IBM, but offered no further details.



But it’s a safe bet these are defensive weapons that will come in handy in the war that Yahoo declared earlier this month.

IBM owns more patents than any other technology company — 70,000-plus at last count. Last year, Google bought more than 2,000 IBM patents to help its legal fight against Oracle.

