Facebook's Stock Skyrocketed Over Night Following Its Big Earnings Beat

Facebook’s stock is up 23% in off-hours trading as of this writing following a glowing earnings report from the company yesterday.



Most importantly, Facebook showed significant revenue growth in mobile ads, which accounted for 41% of the company’s ad revenues last quarter.

In Q1 2013, Facebook reported $375 in mobile ad revenue. That figure skyrocketed to $656 in Q2 of this year.

