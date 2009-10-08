How To Buy Facebook Stock Before Its IPO

Can’t wait for your favourite internet company to have an IPO? You don’t have to!



SecondMarket — which announced an all-stock purchase of InsideVenture yesterday — is a trading platform specializing in illiquid assets — CDOs, mortgage-backed securities, bankruptcy claims, and the like.

They also trade in private companies, allowing venture capitalists to sell off their investments before a company goes public. Bloomberg TV’s Sheila Dharmarajan gave a nice introduction today.

Some of the details:

This is a controlled market — you need to apply for accreditation before you can trade.

Although buyers and sellers are matched online, transactions have to be completed offline.

Private companies do not have the same transparency requirements as corporations, so buyers are working with limited information.

The average time between a company receiving venture funding has steadily risen, and is now 10 years, increasing the demand for this service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.