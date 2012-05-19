Real Estate Broker Is Willing To Accept Facebook Shares For A New Home (House Not Included)

Lots available—just like Facebook shares now.

Photo: via @FortuneMagazine

Fortune just tweeted a photo purportedly showing a real-estate agent soliciting Facebook shares in exchange for her client’s property.”Facebook Welcome: Will Consider Stock In Trade,” the sign appears to read.



The agent, Pam Allison, is real—we called her and emailed her, but we haven’t heard back. So we can’t vouch for the offer’s authenticity.

The listing seems real, though—the sign says “Lots Available,” and sure enough, Allison’s firm, Forbes Group Realty, lists four residential lots available, with prices ranging from $2.4 million to $2.7 million.

Yes, that’s the price for just the land. Any house you build is extra.

The only thing that makes us suspicious: The lots are in Los Altos Hills. That’s a gorgeous part of the Bay Area, and a five-minute drive from Facebook’s old campus. It’s 10 miles—a 20-minute drive if you don’t hit traffic—across busy Palo Alto streets to get to Facebook’s new bayside campus in Menlo Park.

Perfect, though, for any fully vested employees looking to retire early.

We wonder if the offer is still good, given how Facebook shares are performing today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.