Facebook stock plunges 22% after user numbers fall for the first time ever and TikTok eats into advertising revenue

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook stock plunged 22% in premarket trading after it posted weak fourth-quarter earnings.

The social-media company, now called Meta, said daily active users fell quarter-on-quarter for the first time.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said rivals such as TikTok were increasing competition for ad revenues.

Shares in Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, plunged 22% in premarket trading Thursday after it disappointed investors with weak fourth-quarter earnings that showed daily users falling for the first time ever.

The social media giant’s stock was down 21.55% in premarket trading at $US253.40 ($AU356) as of 4.02 a.m. ET, having closed on Wednesday at $US323 ($AU454).

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said earnings were likely to stay under pressure, not least due to competition from other social media apps such as TikTok.

“People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly,” Zuckerberg said.

Meta’s profit came in at $US10.3 ($AU14) billion in the fourth quarter, the tech giant said in its after-hours earnings report Wednesday, giving earnings per share of $US3.67 ($AU5). Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected EPS of $US3.84 ($AU5).

Facebook’s daily active users fell to 1.93 billion, the first quarterly decline on record. Analysts had been expecting a 1.95 billion figure.

Worryingly for investors, Meta issued some tepid guidance for the first quarter. It expects revenue to come in at $US27 ($AU38) billion to $US29 ($AU41) billion, down from $US33.67 ($AU47) billion in the fourth quarter and below market expectations.

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at broker Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Investors were understandably troubled by the results, made worse by news that the current quarter was coming with a host of headwinds — not least of which being uncertainty about advertising budgets.”