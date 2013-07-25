Facebook Stock Goes On A Monster Tear Following Strong Earnings Report

Facebook’s Q2 2013 earnings are out. The stock has jumped about 15% after hours following a big beat.
Some of the most important numbers people are talking about:
EPS was $0.19 and revenue was $1.81 billion. Both beat Wall Street’s expectations.
Mobile stats were solid too. Facebook says it has 819 million monthly active users on mobile.
Now for the real mind-melter: 41% of Facebook’s ad revenue came from mobile ads. That’s about $656 million from mobile ads alone.
For the previous quarter, Facebook brought in $375 million from mobile ads. That’s some impressive growth.
