Facebook Stock Goes On A Monster Tear Following Strong Earnings Report

Facebook’s Q2 2013 earnings are out. The stock has jumped about 15% after hours following a big beat.

Some of the most important numbers people are talking about:

EPS was $0.19 and revenue was $1.81 billion. Both beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Mobile stats were solid too. Facebook says it has 819 million monthly active users on mobile.

Now for the real mind-melter: 41% of Facebook’s ad revenue came from mobile ads. That’s about $656 million from mobile ads alone.

For the previous quarter, Facebook brought in $375 million from mobile ads. That’s some impressive growth.

