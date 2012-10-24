Facebook Stock Is Soaring! It's Up 24%

Nicholas Carlson
mark zuckerberg

Photo: Getty

Facebook reported strong earnings yesterday.The key news:

  • Facebook finally re-accelerated its advertising revenue growth.
  • It demonstrated that it can be a very big business on mobile, where everything is going.

Investors are rewarding the company mightily: the stock is up 24% in pre-market trading.

But there is still more the company to do as it moves forward. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

facebook sai-us