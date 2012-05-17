US

Facebook's Pre-IPO Turmoil Explained In 71 Seconds

Nicholas Carlson

Facebook insiders now plan to dump even more stock during the company’s IPO Friday. General Motors is pulling its $10 million ad buy from Facebook. 

What does all this mean for the company’s prospects? Should you invest?

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova

Don’t Miss:

Should You Buy Facebook Stock

Mark Zuckerberg Proved He Can Build A Startup, But Can He Lead A Publicly Traded Company

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.