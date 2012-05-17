Facebook's Pre-IPO Turmoil Explained In 71 Seconds

Facebook insiders now plan to dump even more stock during the company’s IPO Friday. General Motors is pulling its $10 million ad buy from Facebook.
What does all this mean for the company’s prospects? Should you invest?
Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova
