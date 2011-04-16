Facebook Stock Dips In Pre-IPO Action

Finally, it looks like action in pre-IPO shares in Facebook is slowing down. After a rapid ascent during the first quarter of 2011, trading in the social media company on private exchange SharesPost appears to have slowed.



The latest results were revealed to IR magazine last night: Facebook attained a final clearing price of $32 a share on April 13, 2011. This represents a slight drop from the $34 clearing price reached in the middle of March, but the relatively high trading volume may have something to do with this.

At the previous SharesPost auction, 80,000 shares in Facebook were traded. This time around, volume reached 100,000. Though there was more interest, it seems as though there wasn’t sufficient scarcity to push the price even higher. It looks like some pent-up demand is being satisfied.

Year to date, Facebook is still showing impressive growth. In January, the company traded for $27.60 on SharesPost.

