Facebook’s stock is cruising at an all-time high Friday, days after the company delivered a stellar Q4 earnings report.

Wall Street drooled at the company’s solid revenue growth, making the stock go buck-wild in after-hours trading on Wednesday, and the momentum has continued.

Hovering above $112, the stock is at an all time high (it officially passed its record of $109 on Thursday).

One of the striking things about Facebook’s earnings report is how well the company has mastered mobile.

In 2012, only a few years ago, Facebook was making hardly any money from mobile advertising. It was only 23% of the company’s ads business. Now, 80% of its $5.6 billion in advertising revenue comes from smartphones.

