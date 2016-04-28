Facebook is soaring 10% after its dynamite earnings

David Ramos/Getty Images Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg speaks during his keynote conference as part of the first day of the Mobile World Congress 2014 at the Fira Gran Via complex on February 24, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain.

Facebook is flying high Thursday morning after posting stronger than expected earnings.

As of the market open shares of the social media giant are up just over 10% at $119.79.

The high-flying move comes the day after the company crushed profit, revenue, and user growth expectations. From top to bottom, the earnings looked incredible strong with mobile users and revenue still increasing and engagement picking up.

Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg also proposed a new class of stock, a non-voting class C, that would raise more capital while also assuring Zuckerberg control of the company for the foreseeable future. The move still has to be approved by the current shareholders.

Video growth was also strong, especially on the company’s Instagram platform.

Add all that good news up, and you get the 10% bump.

