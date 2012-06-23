And Now Facebook's Stock Is Up Nearly 30% From Its Low, Closing In On IPO Price...

There are still a few people referring to Facebook’s IPO as a “disaster,” but if the trend of the last two weeks keeps up, they won’t be saying that much longer.



Why not?

Because Facebook’s stock has bounced off the bottom and has now soared back to $33.

In fact, it’s now only off about 13% from the IPO price–far from the “disaster” of a few weeks ago.

Why is Facebook headed north all of a sudden?

A bunch of factors:

First, the drop was likely exacerbated by all the people who bought the IPO expecting a near-term pop blowing out of it in disgust. And all of the people who were actually interested in investing in Facebook for the long haul–the folks who should have bought the IPO–have quietly been working their way in.

Some shorter-term investors have also intelligently reasoned that Facebook is not run by idiots and, therefore, that Facebook will likely have built a lot of padding into the Q2 “estimates” it gave Wall Street analysts prior to the IPO. The odds that Facebook will “surprise on the upside” when it reports its Q2 results, therefore, are good.

And then, of course, all the underwriter analysts are probably putting the finishing touches on their “BACK UP THE TRUCK!” reports, which should be released toward the end of this month. And the analysts will have a bunch of good reasons why Facebook is a great investment at this price–a huge discount to the IPO price–and that it’s a “must-own” for any self-respecting growth investor.

And then there have been some encouraging anecdotal reports about the effectiveness of Facebook’s new mobile ads, which are critical to the company’s future growth.

And a bunch of smart insiders have been vocally bullish about Facebook, recently, citing its new advertising products and amazing operating leverage.

Put all that together and Facebook has looked like a nice trade.

(When the Q2 results hit, of course, all bets are off. If the results don’t truly surprise on the upside–as in, surprise hedge funds, not those who regard “consensus” as the real expectation–Facebook could head for the tank again. After all, the company now has a valuation of almost $90 billion again. And it’s trading at about 50X next year’s consensus earnings estimate of $0.66).

