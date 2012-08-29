How Facebook's Stealthy New Headquarters Blends In

Photo: City of Menlo Park
Now we’ve got an even better idea of what Facebook’s new 2,800-person campus will look like.On Monday, Facebook real-estate director John Tenanes emailed plans to city officials in Menlo Park, Calif. We downloaded a copy.
The main impression: When it opens next year, you’ll barely know that a company that’s serving 1 billion users (give or take) works out of this space. The zig-zagging walls of the building, with trees on its green roof, will blend into the surroundings.
It’s almost as if CEO Mark Zuckerberg asked architect Frank Gehry to set the building’s privacy settings as high as possible.
The location is across a local highway from the Ravenswood salt ponds, which are part of a wetlands restoration project.
This plan—the current design concept—is very different from one submitted last October. It could change again before construction starts.
The building will be essentially built on stilts over a parking garage. The original design had a five-story parking structure; this one is far less visually intrusive.
This colour-coded map tells you the most about Facebook's plans for employees. There's a looping racetrack designed to maximise interaction. The space will be open, but not overwhelming in scale.
Here's a closer look. In green are five cafeterias, one large, four smaller. Microkitchens are scattered throughout. The conference rooms are in orange. Yellow rooms are everything from mothers' rooms to IT help centres to shipping and copy facilities.
The green roof looks like it might be expensive, but it will actually save on heating and cooling costs. There's also a large roof plaza.
The roof shifts from flat to peaked—but again, this is not the final design. Gehry may have more surprises up his sleeve. And city officials may require changes.
