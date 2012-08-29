How Facebook's Stealthy New Headquarters Blends In

Can you see Facebook’s new house?

Photo: City of Menlo Park

Now we’ve got an even better idea of what Facebook’s new 2,800-person campus will look like.On Monday, Facebook real-estate director John Tenanes emailed plans to city officials in Menlo Park, Calif. We downloaded a copy.



The main impression: When it opens next year, you’ll barely know that a company that’s serving 1 billion users (give or take) works out of this space. The zig-zagging walls of the building, with trees on its green roof, will blend into the surroundings.

It’s almost as if CEO Mark Zuckerberg asked architect Frank Gehry to set the building’s privacy settings as high as possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.