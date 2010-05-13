Facebook Steals Google's Senior Android Product Manager

Facebook is finally getting some much-needed help in mobile: The company has hired away Google’s Senior Product Manager of Android, Erick Tseng.



Tseng will become Facebook’s head of mobile products, according to VentureBeat, reporting to Chris Cox, Facebook’s VP of Product. Henri Moissinac will remain Facebook’s director of mobile.

“Erick has a long track record of building engaging experiences for people on mobile devices,” Facebook says in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Erick join us as Facebook continues to help build products and features that enable people to share and connect at anytime, from anywhere.”

Tseng tweeted the news, which was spotted first by TechCrunch: “About to begin a new, exciting chapter in my life. Heading to #Facebook on Monday to help innovate at the intersect of mobile and social.”

Tseng has worked all over the Valley: He used to work at Twitter, AOL, Microsoft, and Yahoo, according to his LinkedIn profile, which TechCrunch’s Robin Wauters scoured.

Facebook has been an early leader in mobile, but its strategy is a bit of a mess right now, and the company really needs help. For instance, Facebook doesn’t even have an iPad app.

Earlier: Apple Building Facebook Into iPhone OS

