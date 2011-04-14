Facebook Steals Creative Director From Google

Ji Lee, a designer in Google’s creative marketing group, has left to become Facebook’s first creative director.



Lee worked in the Google Creative Lab, where he helped create unusual marketing campaigns like the Search Stories Video Creator, which invited users to submit their own video of their Google searches.

He has also done editorial cartoons for the New York Times, and is an accomplished designer and artist in his own right.

Lee’s Web site, Please Enjoy, says he starts his new job in May. He first mentioned the move during a breakfast lecture in New York a couple of weeks ago.

