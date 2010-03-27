Facebook Steals Another Google Executive

Here’s to my second multi-billion IPO!

Facebook has poached yet another Googler, Kara Swisher reports.David Fischer, VP of Global Online Sales & Operations at Google, is moving to Facebook as VP Advertising and Global Operations.



Kara says David has a “strong relationship” with Facebook’s COO (and ex-Googler) Sheryl Sandberg. He worked with her at the Treasury Department under Clinton, and was her top deputy at Google.

David had been at Google since 2002. He helped build Google’s self-service advertising business into a 4,000 employee-strong powerhouse that accounts for ~50% of Google’s revenues and ~80% of its profits.

Are Sergey and Larry planning on joining Facebook, too?

