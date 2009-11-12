Facebook Status Gives Alleged Robber An Alibi

Rodney Bradford’s Facebook status, which asked, “Wherer (sic) my IHOP” was enough to keep him out of jail.



The Brooklyn teen’s words became his alibi after he was arrested for robbery. Charges were dropped when it was proven he was at his father’s apartment, on Facebook, at the time.

The New York Times’ The Local (which translated his statement into “Where’s my pancakes”) has the full story.

Bradford’s father and stepmother backed up his claims he was at their house at the time of the crime. Still, it’s the first time John Browning, a lawyer who studies social networking, has seen a status update used as an alibi.

Read the entire story, which provides anecdotes about several stupid human internet tricks that have landed people in hot water, including one where a thief checked his Facebook page mid-robbery, and left it open on the computer, here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.