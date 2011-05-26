Spotify Is Coming To Facebook

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

In as little as two weeks, Facebook could unveil a new partnership with streaming music company Spotify to stream millions of songs through a Facebook app in your sidebar.Forbes reports the new Facebook app will be called “Facebook Music” or “Spotify For Facebook,” and will only be available in countries where Spotify has a presence (the United States glaringly excluded).



Users will be able to listen to Spotify music together as well as, we presume, share music tastes and comment on songs. Spotify users can already share content from Spotify via Facebook Connect, but a Facebook app has never been offered which lets you listen to Spotify without leaving Facebook.

New Spotify integration with Facebook should scare Apple, which reportedly cut a deal with Facebook to make iTunes Ping more social. The deal fell through at the last minute, and Ping never took off.

We wouldn’t be surprised if, eventually, Spotify users were able to up their 10 hours/month quota time with Facebook Credits, but for now, Forbes reports, this is all about increasing Spotify’s brand awareness.

At the eG8 conference in Paris today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “We don’t have the DNA to be a music company or a movie company. But I hope we can help those companies become more social.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.