Facebook Updates Ad System, Adds "Sponsored Stories" So You Can Spam Your Friends Better

Facebook has rolled out an upgrade to its self-serve ad system that includes its new ad format, “Sponsored Stories”, All Facebook points out.The idea behind Sponsored Stories is to turn your Likes into ads. When you like something on Facebook and someone has bought an ad for it, that story will be broadcast to your friends.



Facebook announced the product last month but now it’s part of their self-serve ad system so anyone can buy them.

The other major piece of this upgrade is that it lets advertisers select which tap of their fan page people who click on the ad will land on. So now you can split-test what people land on and optimise your campaigns better.

