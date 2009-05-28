Facebook App-Maker Claims 300% Revenue Growth

10 days ago, we reported that Facebook applications will probably make more money than Facebook in 2009.



Local startup Buddy Media would like to take some of the credit.

The startup, which makes sponsored Facebook, MySpace, and iPhone apps for brand advertisers, says it’s on track to post a 300% increase in revenue in 2009 compared to 2008. Of course, the fact that Buddy Media is still small helps make the relative comparison look good, but CEO Mike Lazerow insists the revenues are real.

“We’ve gone from zero to eight figures in revenue in less than two years,” he told us. “It’s a policy of the company that we don’t release revenue numbers, but this is significant growth.”

We don’t know (private company blah blah, etc), but we’re guessing Buddy Media isn’t profitable — mainly because it’s increasing headcount, looking for new growth. The startup just hired former XM sales guy Andrew Goldberg, biz dev exec Chris Dessi, and former OK! magazine sales director Mark Sarsha.

We should reiterate that we don’t think it’s a bad thing that Facebook app makers will make more than Facebook this year. Facebook’s long-term revenue plan includes a payment platform and an ad network — two businesses which will feed off the growing Facebook app economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.