Facebook: Spammy PicDoodle App Not A Virus, Getting Fixed

A Facebook app called PicDoodle, which theoretically allows you to draw on your friends’ photos, has been misbehaving but is not a virus or phishing app, according to Facebook.

“The PicDoodle application was tagging the maximum allotment of a user’s friend in each saved photo,” a Facebook rep tells us by email. “This ran counter to user expectations and Faecbook’s policies for how the application should operate and has since been corrected.”

Meanwhile, rumours on Twitter that PicDoodle is a virus or phishing scheme appear to be inaccurate.

