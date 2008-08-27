Facebook Spam Getting Worse?

We’re continuing to hear anecdotal evidence of new spam/virus outbreaks at Facebook, something the NYT picks up on as well:



Facebook acknowledges that it has been under attack but suggested the problems are largely under control. “Over the past few days, we have received reports from users of spam and phishing attacks,” the company said in a statement. “We have also detected and contained a worm. We are investigating every report, removing false content, blocking bogus links and addressing the concerns of our users. These efforts have limited the affected users to a small percentage of those on Facebook.”

Spam sucks, and viruses are worse, but we can think of at least a few upsides to the story:

Given that Facebook is now at 100 million users, it’s done a remarkable job of keeping malware out of the network so far. The main reason these attacks are news is because they’re so rare.

Facebook isn’t the only one getting hit by this: Per the NYT, the attacks seem to be generated by something called Koobface, “an Internet worm that began targeting Facebook and MySpace users in late July. Since then, Internet security firm Kaspersky Lab has identified about 27 variants of Koobface.”

As we noted earlier, Facebook’s approach to battling the spam — deactivating links so that users can’t harm themselves by heading to nefarious sites — seems to be working, so far.

