Facebook Just Snubbed 2 Of Its Best-Known Marketing Partners

Facebook released a list of its strategic preferred marketing developers — specially approved agencies that can help clients sell themselves on the social network, basically — but there were two notable exceptions:TBG Digital and Oracle’s Vitrue were not on the list. We asked both companies why they were left off; we’ll update this post if we hear back. The pair are two of the most prominent advertising and media management companies that deal with Facebook.



It could be that the list is evolving. Facebook has previously announced preferred partner lists and then added to them over time as more companies qualify.

Facebook said the companies on the list will get:

Priority product and business support from Facebook

Access to alpha and beta product trials

In the meantime, here’s the current list:

Adobe

AdParlor

Alchemy Social

Brand Networks

Glow

GraphEffect

Kenshoo

Nanigans

Salesforce

SocialCode

Spruce Media

77 Agency

