Facebook's clone of Snapchat is in Messenger now, too

After copying Snapchat in Instagram, WhatsApp, and the main Facebook app, Facebook is turning to Messenger.

On Thursday the company announced Messenger Day, which works like Snapchat Stories by letting you post photos and videos to your profile that disappear after 24 hours. A new row of thumbnails at the top of the Messenger app will show the latest posts from your friends.

Facebook starting testing this Messenger feature in a handful of countries shortly after Instagram copied Snapchat last August, but now Messenger Day is being made available to the app’s 1 billion users worldwide.

Aside from reinforcing Facebook’s attack on Snapchat’s camera-heavy experience, Messenger Day also opens up a potential way to monetise the Messenger app, which has struggled to get people using its chat bot platform for businesses in the past year. Instagram recently started showing fullscreen ads in its Stories feature.

The last holdout in Facebook’s app arsenal is the main blue app, which is currently testing its own Facebook Stories in Europe and Africa.

