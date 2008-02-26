Facebook User-Growth Slipping? Not So Fast

Is Facebook losing users? We’ve heard anecdotal reports that people are getting tired of the service. And there’s one piece of statistical evidence — a 2.3% drop in users from December 2007 to January of this year, per comScore.



The anecdotal part sounds right, but we’re old fogies who aren’t in Facebook’s core demo. And we continue to get pinged for new friend requests by people who’ve just joined, so the site’s obviously adding new users. More important: We’ve seen the site’s usage drop before — then roar right back.

A year ago, Facebook also saw a December – January drop — and then a January – February drop. But by March, Facebook’s uniques had surpassed their old levels, and kept climbing throughout the year (except for August to September, when it also dropped).

We won’t pretend to know why uniques would drop mid-winter (winter break doesn’t go on for two months, does it)? But based on the seasonal pattern in these months last year, Facebook doesn’t yet have anything to worry about.

