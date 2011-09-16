Facebook Integration Comes To Skype For Mac

Photo: Skype

Skype’s newest Mac client will offer the same Facebook integration found in its Windows client, as revealed on the company’s blog.After updating your client, you’ll be able use Skype to talk with friends signed in to Facebook Chat.



On top of this, you’ll be able to stay on top of your News Feed and even comment and “Like” friends’ posts without leaving Skype.

To connect Skype to Facebook after updating your client, sign into Skype, click on the Connect to Facebook tab and type in your Facebook credentials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.