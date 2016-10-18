Facebook just shut down one of its key resources for the media industry

FB Newswire has been axed. Photo: iStock.

Facebook has just pulled the plug on its main “tips” feed for journalists.

FB Newswire was a page designed by Facebook as a resource for journalists looking for newsworthy social content shared publicly on Facebook by individuals and organisations.

Today the platform announced the page would no longer be in use.

“Dear Readers, The FB Newswire will cease publication on October 18, 2016. Thank you for subscribing to the page and sharing our posts for the past two and a half years. For more from Storyful, please Like our page at facebook.com/Storyful.”

The move follows Facebook’s decision to fire human editors whose role was to curate its Trending news section.

As part of the change, the Trending section no longer shows custom headlines and summaries of news topics.

A spokesperson from Facebook told Business Insider that the feed isn’t going forever, instead it will be recrafted.

“We have announced a small update to Signal based on feedback from journalists using it every day,” the spokesperson said.

“Beginning this week, we’ll be adding in a live video column. This will take the place of the FBNewswire/Politicswire column populated by Storyful.

“Through our conversations with newsrooms we’ve learned that journalists want to use more Facebook Live content, and today’s update aims to make that easier. We’ve enjoyed a great partnership with Storyful and plan to continue working together on future projects.”

