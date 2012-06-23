Facebook Should Be Worried About Wooga’s HTML5 Exit

It’s a shame how ‘open-sourcing’ has so often come to mean ‘abandoning’. Case in point: Berlin social games developer Wooga’s announcement that its HTML5 mobile game Magic Land Island is “going open source”.



Now renamed Pocket Island, the browser-based game’s code is now available on GitHub. But the real story lies beneath that headline. Wooga will still be reviewing Pocket Island pull requests, but it’s stopped its own development on the title — and indeed all HTML5 mobile games.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.