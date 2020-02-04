Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg is engaged to the CEO of a consulting firm

Getty

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is engaged, People reported Monday.

Sandberg, 50, confirmed in a Facebook post Monday that she’s engaged to Tom Bernthal, the founder and CEO of a consulting firm called Kelton.

Sandberg and Bernthal were reportedly introduced in 2019 by the brother of Goldberg’s late husband, Dave Goldberg, according to People. Goldberg died in 2015 due to heart-related causes.

Sandberg is engaged to Tom Bernthal, People reported Monday. Benthal, the founder and CEO of a consulting firm in Los Angeles, reportedly proposed to the Facebook chief operating officer on February 1. A representative for Sandberg reportedly confirmed the news to People.

Sandberg, 50, and Bernthal, 46, reportedly started dating in spring 2019, and made their first public appearance together a few months later at a Garth Brooks concert in Idaho. The two met through the brother of Sandberg’s late husband, former SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg, according to People.

Sandberg has two children with Goldberg. Her late husband died in May 2015 due to heart-related causes while the family was on vacation in Mexico. Sandberg has spoken openly about her late husband’s death, and published a book called “Option B” in 2017 about how she coped with the grief.

Before Bernthal, Sandberg dated Bobby Kotick, the CEO of video game company Activision Blizzard. The couple started dating in 2016, a year after Goldberg’s death, and reportedly split up in 2019.

In addition to Sandberg’s two children, Bernthal has three kids. People reports that Bernthal proposed to Sandberg with a ring featuring five “hidden” diamonds to represent the couple’s five children.

Bernthal has been the CEO of a consulting firm called Kelton since he founded it in 2002, according to his LinkedIn. Before that, Bernthal previously worked as a producer at NBC News, and at the White House while Bill Clinton was president. Bernthal also has a famous younger brother:Jon Bernthal, the actor who played Shane Walsh on TV show “The Walking Dead.”

