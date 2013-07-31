BOOM: Facebook Hits $38, Marking A Sudden Return To Its IPO Price

Facebook’s stock is above $38 a share in pre-market trading.



This is the first time the stock has been above $38 since the first day of the stock’s trading.

Facebook was priced at $38 during its IPO. It would have traded below $38 on the first day it was listed, but its underwriter Morgan Stanley stepped in and bought a lot of shares to keep it over $38.

The next day, though, Morgan couldn’t keep it up. The stock went under $38 and sank from there.

It went as low as $17.58 last September. Until last week, it was around $26, which is where it had been for the bulk of the year.

But then, a twist.

The company reported better than expected earnings with strong mobile revenue growth which sent the stock flying to where it is today.

