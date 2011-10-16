SecondMarket Can't Sell Any Facebook Shares For The First Time Ever

SecondMarket failed to sell any shares of Facebook in its weekly auction for the first time ever, Michael Arrington at Uncrunched reports.



Arrington says the weighted average price for Facebook shares was $33.91, which is in line with the week before. So, it’s not like buyers were scared off by a price jump.

Earlier this year the action in the private markets for Facebook was very hot. Suddenly, it’s cooled off.

What’s going on here?

Maybe all the buyers got their fill of Facebook? Maybe the economic uncertainty is taking its toll? Maybe people are just waiting for the official IPO?

Let us know what you think in the comments.

