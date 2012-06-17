Facebook Settles Lawsuit, Will Pay $10 Million To Charity

Photo: Thebawdofeuphony via Instagram

Facebook is settling a lawsuit brought upon the social network giant for $10 million. The settlement was reached last month but made public this weekend.



Facebook declined to comment on Saturday.

Reuters reports that the five victims alleged Facebook violated California law by publicizing their “likes” of certain advertisers on its “Sponsored Stories” feature without paying them or giving them a way to opt out, the documents said.

Facebook’s “Sponsored Story” is an advertisement that appears on a member’s Facebook page and shows another friend’s name, profile picture and that the person “likes” a particular advertiser.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said the plaintiffs had shown economic injury could occur through Facebook’s use of their names, photographs and likenesses.

