Facebook Sent Cease And Desists To Companies That Help People Quit Facebook

Between Facebook and Twitter and visible follower lists on Google Buzz, some people are deciding to step off the grid and get a little privacy back.Web sites such as Web 2.0 Suicide Machine and Seppukoo help “turbocharge the otherwise laborious manual process of scrapping your online self,” USA Today reported.

Seppukoo — tag line, “Assisting your virtual suicide” — has helped 20,000 people erase themselves from Facebook and other social networking sites; Web 2.0 Suicide Machine has been used by 2,600 people in its two-month history.

Facebook, however, is not a fan. It has not only blocked the servers of both sites but also sent cease and desist letters informing the companies that they are violating Facebook’s policies by collecting log in data, the article said.

A programmer who helped create Suicide Machine said they’ve figured out a way around the server blockage and that they are not collecting login information — the users are coming to them with the info. They also are considering hiring their own attorneys.

Seppukoo, on the other hand, is considering its response. “We have postponed any decisions until after our next Anti Social NotWorking art project comes out in the next weeks,” a rep for the group connected with the site told USA Today.

While Facebook is up in arms, Twitter is taking a more laid back approach. It has “no issues with people who want to leave,” spokesman Seth Garrett told the paper. “Our research shows that quite often they come back later.”

Read the full USA Today story, including tales of those shutting down their social networking-selves, here.

