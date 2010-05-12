Facebook Sells More Display Ads Than Any Other Web Publisher

Facebook pulled ahead of Yahoo in the first quarter of 2010 to become the single biggest publisher of display ads on the web, The Wall Street Journal’s Jessica Vascellaro reports.



According to comScore, Facebook served up 176.3 billion ads to U.S. customers in Q1, accounting for 16.2% of the total market. Yahoo and Microsoft served 131.6 billion and 60.2 ads respectively.

It’s important to note that these stats reflect Facebook’s dominance as a publisher only; Yahoo and Microsoft serve ads on other sites through their ad networks. In fact, Microsoft serves up most of the ads that appear on Facebook.

Still, this is another big milestone for Facebook as it solidifies its position as the biggest destination site on the web.

