Facebook's U.S. Desktop Audience Continues To Decline

The number of monthly unique desktop users visiting Facebook has declined steadily in recent months.



Meanwhile, LinkedIn and Google+ have seen their uniques ticking upwards.

According to comScore’s latest numbers, 144.6 million individuals visited Facebook in May, which represents a 2.6% decline from March.

This is a snapshot of a long-term trend: Facebook’s had 8.5% less monthly unique visitors in May 2013 than it did in May 2012.

The biggest gainers in terms of monthly unique visitors (MUV) during recent months were:

LinkedIn: 52 million MUVs in May, 4.2% more than in March, and a 38.5% increase from May 2012.

Google+: 36 million MUVs in May, 0.3% more than in March, and a 61.5% increase from May 2012.

LinkedIn’s audience growth can in part be attributed to the success of its content programs, as we noted in recent analysis.

Google+, the newest major social network, has enjoyed strong growth thanks to integration with popular Google sites and applications like Search, Gmail, and Calendar.

Despite these declines, Facebook remains the main artery of social activity on the Web. It should be noted that this unique visitor data does not track mobile app visitors, which make up a substantial portion of Facebook’s overall traffic, and a growing audience. However, the desktop audience is still crucial for Facebook since PC-based usage still accounts for 70% of Facebook’s ad revenue.

Download the data and chart in Excel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.