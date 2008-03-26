Facebook Security Hole Reveals Paris Hilton at Emmys

Think twice before posting that photojournal of your last trip to Scores on Facebook. Byron Ng, a Vancouver computer technician, discovered a loophole in the site’s security that allowed him to view thousands of pictures meant to be off-limits to the general public.

Mr. Ng tipped off the AP, which verified the lapse and reported it to Facebook, but not before perusing private pictures of Paris Hilton at the Emmys and even one of Mark Zuckerberg’s personal photo albums. The breach prompted Facebook spokeswoman Brandee Barker to insist that “We take privacy very seriously and continue to make enhancements to the site.”

The good news: Facebook fixed the bug within an hour of the AP’s tip-off.

