Facebook's best-kept secret is this second website

Rob Price
Woman laptop macbook bed smilingGlenn3095/Flickr. Public domain.

Everyone and their grandmother knows all about Facebook. You can’t not. The social network has more than a billion daily users across the globe.

It’s an essential part of modern life.

What’s less well-known is that as well as Facebook.com, the Californian tech company has a second, stripped-down website you can use to talk to your friends.

And if that’s all you want to do, it’s a whole lot better than the original Facebook — and it looks nothing like the social network, making it safer to use on networks where Facebook is banned.

Take a look…

First, let's look at Facebook's main website. It has a huge amount of functionality. Photos, groups, news, statuses, and so on.

But what if you want to just message a friend? That's relegated to about a quarter of the screen. The rest is just irrelevant annoyances.

Fire up your web browser, and load Messenger.com.

You're greeted with an incredibly clean interface. You get to chat with your friends -- and nothing else.

And at the same time, it has a lot of useful features.

All in all, it's very similar to the mobile Facebook Messenger app -- but on desktop web browsers.

The site only gets about 138 million visits per month, according to Similar Web. It sounds like a lot, but it's a tiny fraction of Facebook's overall audience. In comparison, Facebook.com gets a staggering *25 billion*.

Don LaVange/Flickr (CC)

Head on over to Messenger.com now to give it a try, and enjoy messaging your Facebook friends without any of the social network's clutter.

