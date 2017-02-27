Facebook's best-kept secret is this second website

Everyone and their grandmother knows all about Facebook. You can’t not. The social network has more than a billion daily users across the globe.
It’s an essential part of modern life.
What’s less well-known is that as well as Facebook.com, the Californian tech company has a second, stripped-down website you can use to talk to your friends.
And if that’s all you want to do, it’s a whole lot better than the original Facebook — and it looks nothing like the social network, making it safer to use on networks where Facebook is banned.
Take a look…
First, let's look at Facebook's main website. It has a huge amount of functionality. Photos, groups, news, statuses, and so on.
BI
But what if you want to just message a friend? That's relegated to about a quarter of the screen. The rest is just irrelevant annoyances.
You're greeted with an incredibly clean interface. You get to chat with your friends -- and nothing else.
BI
The site only gets about 138 million visits per month, according to Similar Web. It sounds like a lot, but it's a tiny fraction of Facebook's overall audience. In comparison, Facebook.com gets a staggering *25 billion*.
Head on over to Messenger.com now to give it a try, and enjoy messaging your Facebook friends without any of the social network's clutter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.