Facebook's best-kept secret is a second website that's amazing for talking to your friends

Everyone and their grandmother knows all about Facebook. You can’t not. The social network has more than a billion daily users across the globe.
It’s an essential part of modern life.
Less well known is that as well as Facebook.com, the California tech company has a second, stripped-down website you can use to talk to your friends.
And if that’s all you want to do, it’s a whole lot better than the original Facebook.
Take a look …
First, let's look at Facebook's main website. It has a huge amount of functionality, with photos, groups, news, statuses, and so on.
BI
But what if you want to just message a friend? That's relegated to about a quarter of the screen. The rest is just irrelevant annoyances.
You're greeted with an incredibly clean interface. You get to chat with your friends -- and nothing else.
BI
In plain white, it doesn't even look like Facebook — which could be a godsend in offices where the social network is banned.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
And if you're sitting at your desk, it's so much easier to use than any messaging app on your smartphone.
Shutterstock.
Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images
I conducted an (admittedly unscientific) poll of my coworkers. None of them -- including other tech journalists -- knew it was a thing.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
The site gets only about 70 million visits a month, according to Similar Web -- a fraction of the overall Facebook audience.
Shutterstock
Head over to Messenger.com now to give it a try, and enjoy sending messages to your Facebook friends without any of the social network's clutter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.