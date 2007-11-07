Facebook Secret Event SNEAK PREVIEW

We can’t wait to hear what Facebook rolls out at its super-secret marketing event this afternoon, so we’re sending our intrepid Dan Frommer to Loft Eleven to gather first-hand intelligence. Unfortunately, the good folks at Outcast Communications, who are handling public relations for the event, would prefer that we stay away (“space concerns,” “fire codes,” “security.”) But exclusive secret events are our bread and butter, so Dan will be there with camera in hand — at a minimum, we’ll see what security looks like at Facebook event. Update: Dan’s notes and photos.

