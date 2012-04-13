Facebook Just Moved Into A Big New Office In Seattle

Photo: AP/Facebook

A year and a half ago, Facebook opened a Seattle office. Since then, a lot of other companies, like Zynga and Salesforce, have followed suit.But Facebook ran out of space as the Seattle outpost grew to more than 90 people.



Today, the company moved into a new office on the 18th floor of a high rise. Now, the company’s Seattle developers will have a lot more room to run their hackathons and build products like video calling and Facebook Messenger.

Check out these pictures….

