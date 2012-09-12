Facebook Is Going To Build Its Own Search Engine!

Photo: Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg was refreshingly candid speaking today at TechCrunch Disrupt.One part of his talk that’s going to draw a lot of scrutiny was when he was talking about the company’s search efforts.



Zuckerberg said that Facebook has one billion queries on a daily basis and it’s basically doing that without trying.

He then hinted that Facebook is going to start trying.

He said that search is increasingly headed towards answering people’s questions. Facebook, which has a trove of data on users, is “uniquely positioned” to deliver answers for users.

Facebook has a team of engineers working on improving the search engine.

He said, “At some point, we’ll do it.”

Google’s highly lucrative business is built on search. If Facebook could capture even a fraction of the revenue Google captures it would be a huge boon for the company’s top and bottom lines.

