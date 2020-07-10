How to workaround a Facebook bug causing popular apps like Spotify, Pinterest, and Tinder to crash

Reuters

Several popular iOS apps like Pinterest and Spotify were crashing on Friday morning because of an issue with Facebook’s SDK.

If you’re still experiencing the problem, there’s a workaround: installing the firewall app Lockdown Apps, as The Verge reported.

The app is an open-source firewall that takes minutes to install and activate.

Several popular apps, including Spotify, Pinterest, and Tinder, were crashing on the iPhone because of an issue with Facebook’s iOS software developer kit.

At the time of writing, apps like Spotify and Pinterest appear to be working again. Facebook’s developer dashboard, however, still says it’s investigating the issue.

“We’re aware that some applications are currently affected by an issue in our Facebook iOS SDK,” a Facebook spokesperson also said to Business Insider. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

If you’re still encountering the problem with an iOS app, there is a workaround you can use to continue using apps affected by the Facebook bug.

The Verge reported that an app called Lockdown Apps, which describes itself as an open-source firewall that works on-device and doesn’t connect to any servers or third-party analytics, can enable affected apps to work. It’s able to work around the problem, as The Verge notes, because it blocks Facebook’s iOS SDK from working in apps like Spotify.

It’s also free and just takes minutes to get up and running. With the app installed and turned on, Business Insider was able to successfully launch impacted apps like Facebook and Pinterest. There’s a paid version of the app, but you don’t need it for this workaround.

This also isn’t the first time this has happened. Back in May, several popular apps like Spotify, TikTok, were malfunctioning because of an issue with Facebook SDK.

Here’s a look at how to use Lockdown Apps to turn on a firewall in case you’re still experiencing the issue or happen to do so in the future.

Download Lockdown Apps from the App Store.

Lockdown Apps (screenshot)

Launch the app, and activate the firewall after going through the app’s tutorial.

Lockdown Apps (screenshot)

Press, “Allow” when Lockdown asks to add a VPN configuration.

Lockdown Apps (screenshot)

Now the firewall should be activated, meaning you can start using apps like Spotify and Pinterest during the outage.

Lockdown Apps (screenshot)

You can also take a look at the trackers that are currently being blocked within the app. As shown below, Facebook’s trackers are on the list of blocked trackers.

Lockdown Apps (screenshot)

