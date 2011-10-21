Facebook Might Have To Pay A $137,600 Fine For Storing Loads Of Deleted User Info

Austrian law student Max Schrems asked Facebook for a copy of all the data it had on him.



He received a CD of 1,200 pages of information, some of it consisting of items he had “deleted” from the site, reports The Guardian.

He created a list of 22 specific incidents where Facebook held on to data he had deleted and filed it with the Irish data protection commissioner as it handles its first-ever audit of Facebook next week.

The amount and degree of information contained on Schrems’s CD is staggering — rejected friend requests, a list of “defriendings,” a log of all the Facebook chats he had ever had, and just about everything else you could imagine. Deleting items didn’t matter. Absolutely everything was there.

If Facebook is found guilty of data protection breaches based on Schrems’s formal complaint, the maximum penalty is a $137,600 fine.

