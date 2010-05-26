Facebook Says Its Location Product Will Integrate, Not Kill, Foursquare

Facebook plans to launch a feature that will allow its users to make the site aware of their locations, but this product will not be designed to replace the functionality of Foursquare, the mobile app that makes a game out of telling your friends where you are, VP Chris Cox said at TechCrunch Disrupt today.



“The way we think about it is, we want to let users bring their check-ins or whatever their data is between these services,” Chris told the audience.

Sounds like Facebook – with its wickedly viral News Feed channel – could actually help Foursquare grow.

This postiive outcome for Foursquare could be the result of a tete-a-tete CEO Dennis Crowley held with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a couple weeks back.

