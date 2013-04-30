Facebook Says These Are The 20 Best Brands On The Social Network

The gay pride Oreo, from Kraft’s Facebook page.

When it comes to social media strategy, while brands like Oreo can create 100 brilliant Facebook posts 100 days in a row (to celebrate its 100th birthday, of course), other advertisers completely flounder.



So Facebook decided to call out the brands that are doing the best work on the medium — mostly using unpaid advertising — by announcing the winners of its second annual Facebook Studio awards.

An elite group of advertising experts from all the top agencies made up the jury that analysed which brands deserve the prize, which is actually a relatively unattractive wooden box with the letter “f” carved on it.

1. Blue Award: DraftFCB got the top prize for posting 100 ads on its Facebook page in 100 days for its 100th birthday. In those 100 days, Oreo's Facebook friends went from 26 to 27 million and its Facebook interactions went up 195%. 3. Gold Award: The Graubunden Tourism board won the second tier award for introducing the world to its tiny Swiss town. (Agency: Jung von Matt/Limmat) The Facebook page promised that for every person who liked the village's page, the mayor's office would print out his or her picture and post them on the office bulletin board -- creating a real human element to online interactions. Graubunden soon got 16,000 fans, which is 200 times more people than the town has inhabitants. Turner created an in depth Timeline that chronicled everything that happened in the show's 24-year history. That includes the Ewing family mythology for the show's original 14 seasons and then what happened in the 20 years between the original show and the reboot. The timeline got 500,000 likes in its first two weeks, and it made to more than 20 million not too long after. 5. Gold: Allstate created a Facebook page for Mayhem that not only posted exclusive commercial content but also used the timeline to show how Mayhem has been everywhere since the dawn of time. (Agency: Leo Burnett) 6: Gold: Nike UK created the Nike Academy, a social media football club. (Agency: AKQA) Fans of the page were then given access to the players' journey from amateur to professional. Thus far, 10 Nike Academy players have signed professional contracts. The Facebook community has also grown 260%. 7. Gold: AT&T had Will Arnett play Kent Wesley, the world's No.1 Facebook attorney, who could help kids build a case for why they should get a 4G smartphone. customisable videos were then posted on defendants' walls. (Agency: BBDO) The campaign generated 12 million earned impressions, which is worth $1.5 million. Furthermore, 56% of participants were between 13 and 25 years-old. 8. Silver: Team Detroit allowed Facebook users to customise their own Mustangs and even battle against friends' cars. By the end of 2012, 1.7 million Mustangs were made and 6.6 million users visited the customising site. (Agency: Team Detroit) 9. Silver: To market its new service to Sydney, AirAsia launched a contest that would award one user with a free flight on an A330 to Kuala Lumpur for the winner and 302 friends. Its Facebook fanbase grew 30%, more than 2 million people saw the competition, and 12,500 applied. (Agency: Publicis Mojo) 10. Silver: Lay's made headlines when it asked Facebook fans to create a brand new flavour of chip. flavours could be shared and voted for on Facebook, and the winner would get $1,000,000 and see the creation come to life. (Agency: OMD / EnergyBBDO) Not only did Lay's reverse its six-year decline in sales (increasing 1% in household penetration and 2% among millennials), but it also got 3.62 submissions in 12 weeks. 11. Silver: Grey Poupon created a highly discriminating Facebook page that only let in certain members. It analysed Facebook applicants' profiles based on grammar, art taste, education, music selection, cities visited, etc. (Agency: CP+B) 13. Silver: Intel and Toshiba made a social film starring Topher Grace and select Facebook fans. Over six episodes, Grace would wake up as himself on the inside but the Facebook fan on the outside. (Agency: Pereira & O'Dell) 20. Bronze: When OAK flavored milk was disappearing from local convenience stores, the company created a Reverse Robbery campaign that restocked shops. Facebook fans could submit their own store (or fridge) to get restocked. This resulted in a 50% increase in Facebook fans. (Agency: The Monkeys) Those aren't the only brands that own Facebook. These are the winners of last year's Facebook Studio Awards >

